Roy Moore Tries Again to Have the Case Against Him Moved from Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff





Roy Moore and his legal team have filed a petition for Writ of Mandamus with the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. They are asking the court to order the Montgomery County Circuit Court to transfer the case filed against Moore to Etowah County where both the plaintiff and he live.

The plaintiff, Leigh Corfman, filed a lawsuit in January, accusing Moore of making unwanted sexual advances at her when she was 14, and he was 32. She says Moore and his U.S. Senate campaign in 2017 defamed her.

Last month, a Montgomery judge refused to drop the defamation lawsuit and wouldn’t move the case to Etowah County.

In a statement from Moore’s Legal Defense Fund, his side says, “The question should be asked why the Plaintiff from Etowah County does not want these matters tried in her own county where the character and reputation of the Plaintiff and Defendant are well known and where the truth of the false allegations against Judge Moore can be best proven. This case has nothing to do with Montgomery County and is being brought by attorneys from Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Birmingham, Alabama, for political reasons to hide the truth from the public about these false allegations.”