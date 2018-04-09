Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure will be moving over the area and this will put us back into a mostly clear and dry weather pattern for several days this week. Clouds will linger into early Tuesday but we expect lots of sunshine by afternoon. Temps will respond with highs into the lower 70s. Wednesday starts out a bit chilly with lower to mid 40s but with abundant sunshine a nice warm up into the lower to mid 70s by late afternoon. The warming trend continues through the week. Highs will manage to reach the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. Just in time of the upcoming weekend, we have another frontal boundary making a run at the area. Showers and t-storms area likely Saturday. We could be looking at a few strong to severe storms with this system. It’s a bit too early for details but do expect some disruptive weather at some point Saturday. It’s back to clearing and slightly cooler weather conditions for Sunday. So far, it just doesn’t seem like we can get a decent stretch of warm springtime conditions to stick around here.