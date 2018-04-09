Jim Zeigler Speaks Out on Bentley Year after Bentley’s Resignation

by Ellis Eskew

State Auditor Jim Zeigler spoke to the Montgomery Rotary Club Monday almost one year since former Gov. Robert Bentley stepped down.

Just last week, supernumerary district attorney Ellen Brooks announced there were no new charges against Bentley.

Zeigler says there should have been more consequences for him and his top aid Rebekah Mason.

“Gov. Bentley’s senior policy adviser Rebekah Mason who was also named in the ethics complaints, got off scott-free. Completely free. Nothing done. That is a little problem to a lot of people. Also, former Gov. Bentley was not required to pay back any of the legal costs, hundreds of thousands of dollars of legal costs,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler says there should be tougher ethics laws to help hold elected officials accountable.