Auburn’s Wiley Declares for NBA Draft after Being Ineligible for 2017-2018 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff





Auburn center Austin Wiley has put his name into the NBA draft pool but doesn’t plan to hire an agent.

Wiley announced his decision Tuesday, becoming the third Auburn player to declare for the draft. He has until June 11 to withdraw his name if he doesn’t hire an agent.

The NCAA ruled Wiley ineligible for last season after his family allegedly accepted money from former associate head coach Chuck Person. Person has been charged as part of a federal probe into corruption in college basketball.

A five-star prospect, Wiley enrolled in midseason as a freshman and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He was named captain of the 2017 USA U19 World Cup team.

Point guard Jared Harper and Mustapha Heron have also entered the draft. Heron indicated he planned to hire an agent.

___

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)