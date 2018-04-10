Biscuits Drop 4th Straight Game to Shuckers

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the first time since 2015, the Montgomery Biscuits have started a season 1-4. The Butter and Blue lost another tough one on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium, falling in their series finale to the Biloxi Shuckers (4-1) by a score of 5-3.

The Biscuits started strong against Biloxi right-hander Cody Ponce, who walked Jake Cronenworth before serving up an RBI-double to Nick Solak to make it 1-0. That lead would hold until the third, as Montgomery starter Eduar Lopez (0-1), who was making his Double-A debut, retired the first seven batters he faced.

Lopez would then walk Jake Hager and allow a single to Dustin Houle before Corey Ray doubled off the center field wall to tie the game at one in the third. Lopez then walked Troy Stokes, Jr., loading the bases for Lucas Erceg, and the Brewers number four prospect did not miss, socking a bases-clearing double into the gap in left-center field to make it a 4-1 game. Jake Gatewood would follow that up with a sac fly to pad the lead.

The Biscuits would mount a comeback, however, in the fifth thanks to RBI-singles from Solak and Brett Sullivan that cut the deficit in half. But Biloxi’s bullpen led by Nick Ramirez (1-0), Angel Ventura, and Quintin Torres-Costa, held the Montgomery bats at bay for the rest of the game.