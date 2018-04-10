Clear & Chilly Overnight

by Shane Butler

We’re back into a mostly clear and dry weather pattern for the remainder of this week. Mornings start out a bit cool but afternoons warm up nicely. We see 80 plus degree warmth coming our way Thursday and Friday. Just in time for the weekend, we get another frontal boundary approaching the area. Showers and t-storms develop ahead and along the boundary. We’re in the thick of the spring storm season, so we have to consider that some storms will be strong and possibly severe. We will just watch and see how this system takes shape throughout the week. Once we’re on the backside of the front, much cooler air spills into the state again. Temps will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday morning. It’s back into a sunny and dry weather pattern again and this will start another warming trend the middle of next week.