Golden Apple: Shanda Gordon

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Covington County School System. In her 4th year of teaching, 6th grade math teach Shanda Gordon at Straughn Middle School, believes her teaching method works great for her students.

“Lots of question, I don’t like, if I am doing all the work, they aren’t leaning anything. So if I am letting them talk to their partner, build questions and dig real deep, then I figure out that they’re understanding it instead of saying here is the answer or here you go,” says Gordon.

