Mayor Addresses Neighborhood Concerns

by Ellis Eskew





Montgomery mayor Todd Strange talks community issues.

He addressed several neighborhood concerns at a special meeting Tuesday night.

Neighborhood associations came together for the Mayor’s State of the City Address. The mayor talked about crime, education, and cleaning up the city. It was basically a time where the neighbors could ask questions and get answers about their concerns.

“Revitalize Fairview [Ave] because there is absolutely nothing there. I mean, we have a couple of buildings coming up like Family Dollar or Dollar General but other than that, the roads, everything is going down,” said Tashina Morris.

The meeting was held by B.O.N.D.S., which is a city program that stands for Building Our Neighborhoods for Development and Success.