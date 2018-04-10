One Year After Robert Bentley’s Resignation: Governor Kay Ivey Reflects On Year In Office

by Jalea Brooks

It was exactly one year ago Tuesday, that former Governor Robert Bentley resigned from office following months of scandal and alleged corruption. After weeks of denying that he would resign, Bentley ultimately stepped down after a slew of ethics complaints regarding his relationship with former staffer Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to campaign finance violation. Within hours of his resignation, then Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey was sworn in as the new Governor.

Tuesday, Ivey spoke with the media about her first year in office. She says she hasn’t finished all she’s hoped to in her year in office, but says she’s proud of some accomplishments so far. Ivey lists education and budget reform at the top of her priority list now, and if re-elected in November.

Ivey said the lowered un-employment rate is what she’s most proud of after one year as Governor. “This has been a fast fast year, and in many ways it feels like it has just flown by” said Ivey “but at the same time its a good feeling to know that Alabama is working again. People are gainfully employed and able to provide for themselves and their families”.

Ivey is seeking a full term in this year’s gubernatorial election but has said that she will not attend any GOP debates ahead of the June 5th primary. She responded to criticism from some of her opponents, saying that part of her decision to decline to debate is her busy schedule.

“My job is to govern and attend to the business of state and the other campaigns” said Ivey “they can run their campaign and run their like they need to and I’ll run mine”.

The general election for the Governor’s race is scheduled for November 6th.