Roy Moore Files Claims Against Female Accuser

by Alabama News Network Staff





Attorneys representing former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore say they have filed claims for slander and defamation against Leigh Corfman, and demanded a trial by jury.

Corfman filed a lawsuit against Moore in January, accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances at her when she was 14, and he was 32. She says Moore and his 2017 U.S. Senate campaign defamed her.

Melissa Isaak, one of Moore’s attorneys said in a statement, “This is and has been a political attempt to smear the good name and reputation of Judge Roy Moore, and we will not let this injustice continue. Yesterday, we filed claims for slander and defamation against Leigh Corfman, and claimed damages for attorney fees under the Alabama Litigation Accountability Act.”

Isaak says they are also continuing to argue that this case should be tried in Etowah County instead of Montgomery County.

Moore and his legal team have filed a petition for Writ of Mandamus with the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. They are asking the court to order the Montgomery County Circuit Court to transfer the case to Etowah County where both the plaintiff and he live.