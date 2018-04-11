DOD Spending in Alabama

State benefits from Pentagon spending more than most states
Tim Lennox,
The PEW Charitable Trusts is out with a state-by-state comparison of spending by  The U.S. Department of Defense.

 

 

Average Alabamian benefits from Pentagon spending more than people in most other states. PEW specifically reports the per capita amount for various kinds of DOD spending:

 

Military Contracts                       $1,896.6

Salaries & Wages                       $618.50

Retirement Benefits                   $328.10

Non-retirement benefits             $78.90

See the PEW Report HERE.

