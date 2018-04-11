GOP Candidate for Alabama Governor Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Michael McCallister, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, was found dead over the weekend.

Pike County sheriff Russell Thomas says McCallister was found Sunday in his home when deputies did a welfare check.

Thomas says he hadn’t been heard from in a few days.

No foul play is suspected, and Thomas says McCallister was known to have health problems.

Our senior political reporter Tim Lennox recently sat down with McCallister in his recent Face 2 Face segment that recently aired on Alabama News Network.

McCallister was 69 years old.