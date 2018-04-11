Only Grocery Store in Uniontown Closes Down

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Uniontown will have to travel a lot farther to buy fresh food after the only grocery store in town closes up shop.

The Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Uniontown has closed after about 30 years in business.

Owner Mary Taylor says big box store chains have made it nearly impossible for small independent stores like hers to stay in business.

She says the decision to close the store was a difficult one.

“In the last couple of years, it has cost me a fortune to keep the store open because I didn’t want to close it,” said Taylor.

The store employed about 20 people.