Montgomery County Arrests: April 1-8

Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:38 PM CDT

Richard Wright Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Theft of Property 3rd (2 counts)

Kenneth Smith Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property III (Class D)

Donald Webb Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree, Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds

Lee Webb III Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) & Obstructing Justice-Using False Identify

Norman Wright Jr. Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

Eric Johnson Arrest Date: 4/3/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

Quandarius Johnson Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder (2 counts), Auto Burglary (3 counts), Theft of Property 2nd, & Theft of Property 3rd

Courtney Kemmerer Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury with Deadly Weapon)

Derendrick Landrum Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

Richard Lewis Arrest Date: 4/7/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Trafficking Marijuana

Ronnie Green

Deramus Harris

Tracy Horn

Joshua Newton Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Obstruction of Justice, Paraphernalia Misdemeanor, & Possession of Controlled Substance

Cecil Perkins Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

Kortney Powell Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

Torrey Price Jr. Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Violation, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Joseph Raymond Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Keith Hughes Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

Joe Humphries Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

Deramus Harris Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Parole Violation

Tracy Horn Arrest Date: 4/7/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (2 counts), Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 3rd

Ronnie Green Arrest Date: 4/7/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

William Alkire Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 2nd

Daniel Baggett Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

Imari Coleman Arrest Date: 4/3/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court (2 counts), Public Intoxication (2 counts), & Unlawful Possession

Jimmie Coleman Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

Thomas Fuller Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 2nd through April 8th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.