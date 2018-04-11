Montgomery County Arrests: April 1-8

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/28 Richard Wright Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Theft of Property 3rd (2 counts)

2/28 Kenneth Smith Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property III (Class D)

3/28 Donald Webb Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree, Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds

4/28 Lee Webb III Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) & Obstructing Justice-Using False Identify

5/28 Norman Wright Jr. Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



6/28 Eric Johnson Arrest Date: 4/3/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

7/28 Quandarius Johnson Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder (2 counts), Auto Burglary (3 counts), Theft of Property 2nd, & Theft of Property 3rd

8/28 Courtney Kemmerer Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury with Deadly Weapon)

9/28 Derendrick Landrum Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/28 Richard Lewis Arrest Date: 4/7/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Trafficking Marijuana



11/28 Ronnie Green

12/28 Deramus Harris

13/28 Tracy Horn

14/28 Joshua Newton Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Obstruction of Justice, Paraphernalia Misdemeanor, & Possession of Controlled Substance

15/28 Cecil Perkins Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st



16/28 Kortney Powell Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

17/28 Torrey Price Jr. Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Violation, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

18/28 Joseph Raymond Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

19/28 Keith Hughes Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

20/28 Joe Humphries Arrest Date: 4/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



21/28 Deramus Harris Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Parole Violation

22/28 Tracy Horn Arrest Date: 4/7/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (2 counts), Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 3rd

23/28 Ronnie Green Arrest Date: 4/7/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

24/28 William Alkire Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 2nd

25/28 Daniel Baggett Arrest Date: 4/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/28 Imari Coleman Arrest Date: 4/3/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court (2 counts), Public Intoxication (2 counts), & Unlawful Possession

27/28 Jimmie Coleman Arrest Date: 4/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

28/28 Thomas Fuller Arrest Date: 4/2/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act

























































