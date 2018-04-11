Montgomery Suspects Arrested on Attempted Smuggling Contraband Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

From The Alabama Department of Corrections:

“ATMORE, Ala – Agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested two suspects on Monday for attempting to smuggle contraband into a state prison in southwest Alabama. \

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a K-9 unit from the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the facility’s entrance gate. Agents detained and questioned two female suspects who were found inside the vehicle.

After detaining the suspects, corrections officials early Monday found a package near the perimeter fence of the G.K. Fountain Correctional Facility located approximately one mile from the Holman facility. The package contained cellphones, cellphone chargers and a controlled substance.

In their investigation, agents were led to a local business where they arrested 25-year-old Jafarris Williams of Montgomery. After questioning Williams, one of the two female suspects and owner of the vehicle, 26-year-old Curnasha Leshaye Thomas, also of Montgomery was arrested. Williams and Thomas were charged with promoting prison contraband and prohibited activity on state property. Thomas was also charged with possession of marijuana, second-degree. The second female suspect was not charged.

Williams and Thomas were taken to the Escambia County Jail where they were booked.”