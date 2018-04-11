Morning Pledge: Trinity Presbyterian School-Ms. Smith’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:23 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff The Morning Pledge is brought to you by the Montgomery Biscuits and was presented by Ms. Smith’s 5th grade class from Trinity Presbyterian School. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Morning Pledge: Trinity Presbyterian School-Mrs. C... Morning Pledge: Trinity Presbyterian School-Ms. Mc... Morning Pledge-Trinity Presbyterian School Morning Pledge: Trinity Presbyterian School-Mrs. E...