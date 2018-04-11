Selma Police Asks for Public’s Help with Cold Case

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police say they need your help to try and solve a 2015 murder case.

Police say Jimmy Griffin Jr. of Selma was shot and killed in his mobile home which was then set on fire.

They say robbery appears to have been the motive for the crime.

They say no arrests have been made in the case and every lead has been exhausted.

Now they’re reaching out to the public for help along with Griffin’s family.

“We are desperately looking for answers. Anything anybody can come forward with no matter how little they think it is,” said Jimmy Griffin, Sr.

“We need closure,” said sister, Penny Griffin. “And we need somebody to come forward and please help us.”

Anyone with information call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crimestoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.