Splendid Spring Days

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER AND QUIET REST OF WEEK: After the chilly start this morning, we warm nicely underneath a mostly sunny sky. By this afternoon highs will be up in the lower to mid-70s throughout Central Alabama, as ridging takes over the weather pattern for the next couple of days. We stay mainly sunny and dry through the rest of the work week and by Friday highs will approach the mid 80s in many locations

STORMS RETURN TO ALABAMA SATURDAY: Showers and storms move into Alabama on Saturday. For now SPC still does not have any severe weather risk defined due to model uncertainty, but no doubt we could see a few strong storms during the day. This this point there seems to be enough instability and shear for a few severe storms; strong straight line winds seems to be the main threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out. It won’t rain all day, but no doubt Saturday and Saturday night look pretty wet and stormy.

Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected; the rain will taper off after midnight Saturday night. Then, on Sunday, the day looks mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler with temperatures only in the 50s along with some light rain or drizzle in spots.

COLD START TO NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be dry with cool days and chilly nights; we will need to keep an eye on frost potential for early Tuesday morning when the sky will be clear and the wind will be near calm. The rest of next week will feature a gradual warming trend.

Have a great day!

Ryan