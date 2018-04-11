Sunny And Warm For Now; Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Temperatures are warming up nicely today thanks to the abundant sunshine across central and south Alabama. A ridge of high pressure is located just to the northwest of Alabama, and this will gradually shift east over the next few days. That will turn our winds to the south to southeast, resulting in even warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday. A potent cold front heads our way this weekend, bringing rain and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, so we will continue to monitor this system as it heads our way. Global models have slowed down on the timing of the front, and it looks like the bulk of the activity arrives Saturday night. If that comes to fruition, instability and our severe weather potential will be lower. Dry and cooler weather returns Monday, though we’ll quickly see daytime highs warm next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Very nice weather continues for the rest of this Wednesday. High temperatures reach the mid 70s for most with sun throughout the day. Tonight will be cool but not terribly cold, with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 south. Thursday will be another sunny and warm day with highs near 80 degrees. Friday’s high temperatures reach the mid 80s. Clouds increase Saturday ahead of the cold front, and storms arrive by the late evening. Highs reach the low 80s. Cooler air arrives behind the front on Sunday, with highs only in the 60s. Sunshine returns Monday, although it looks like a cool day with highs in the upper 60s. Highs on Tuesday are back in the 70s, and 80s could return next Wednesday.