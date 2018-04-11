Warm Up Continues !

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to be the main weather feature controlling our weather. This will maintain a mostly clear and dry weather pattern through Friday. Temps start out a bit cool with upper 40s to lower 50s but rebound nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front heads toward the state this weekend. We expect showers and t-storms to push through the area both days. There is still some uncertainty on how quick or slowly this system moves through here. Timing is big because an earlier passage could lessen the severe storm threat. If the system comes through later on Saturday, the storm threat could increase. For now, we do know a line of showers and t-storms will be possible and you’re weekend plans may be interrupted at times. Once thing is for certain and that’s a return to cooler air early next week. Monday starts out in the lower 40s and even with sunshine temps only recover into the mid 60s Monday afternoon. The cool snap doesn’t stick around for long as temps climb back into the 80s later next week.