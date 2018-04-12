Alabama Democrats Mostly Agree During Televised Debate

by Alabama News Network Staff





The leading three Democratic contenders for governor spent much of a televised debate agreeing with each other.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former state legislator James Fields appeared in the Wednesday debate hosted by WVTM in Birmingham.

All three expressed support for a state lottery. They also agreed Alabama should expand its Medicaid program.

In an effort to distinguish themselves Maddox noted he was an outsider to Montgomery politics while Cobb emphasized her years on the judicial bench.

The only verbal fireworks came when Cobb questioned Maddox’s commitment to a minimum wage increase since a local wage increase push faltered in Tuscaloosa. Maddox interrupted Cobb and said he wouldn’t promise something he couldn’t legally deliver and attorneys didn’t believe cities had that authority.

