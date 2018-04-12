Arson Determined as Cause of Kaiser North America Building Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 kaiser

2/3 Kasai America_002

3/3 Kasai America





The Prattville Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire that damaged the Kaiser North America building. They have determined that Arson is the cause.

On March 31, the Prattville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Kasai North America building located 1098 Doster Rd.. Heavy smoke and fire was found in a large exterior storage building near the loading docks. The exterior storage building was a complete loss, but the fire department was able contain the fire to this area. The fire was brought under control before the main building was destroyed.

The plant was closed for the weekend and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire marshal’s office and Prattville police investigators are working together on this case.