Biscuits Drop Series Opener to Barons

The Biscuits (1-5) lost their fifth-straight game on Wednesday night, falling in their first road game of the season away at Birmingham (4-2), 5-2, at Regions Field.

Genesis Cabrera (0-1) was making his second start of the year, and the lefty looked sharp early, fanning four Barons through the first two innings. The 21-year-old southpaw also got some offensive assistance when Jermaine Palacios grounded into a double play that scored Dalton Kelly from third after doubling earlier in the inning to put Montgomery up 1-0 in the second against Spencer Adams (1-0).

The lead would not last long, however, as Jameson Fisher bashed a towering solo homer over the right field wall to tie the game at one. In the fifth, Palacios would commit his first two errors of the season-one throwing, one fielding-and a Cabrera wild pitch brought home Barons shortstop Danny Mendick from third to put Birmingham in front, 2-1.

An inning later, Courtney Hawkins scorched an RBI-double to put the game out of reach before a two-run laser beam of a longball by Seby Zavala made it a 5-1 affair. Nathan Lukes would pull one back for the Biscuits in the eight with an RBI-double that appeared to hit off Hawkins’ glove, but that’s all the Biscuits could muster offensively.

The team is now hitting just 5-for-54 with runners in scoring position this season, and have yet to score more than three runs in any of their first six games.