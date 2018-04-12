Calm Spring Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett





THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We stay dry these two days with tons of sunshine today, and increasing clouds on Friday. Afternoons will be warm with a high today near 80, followed by low to mid 80s Friday. Nights will be fair and chilly, with 50s for most locations.

SEVERE WEATHER TO OUR WEST: On Friday, will be watching developments to the west as severe storms are possible with a vigorous storm system. The SPC has a defined an “Enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorm for much of Arkansas, Missouri, North Louisiana, and East Texas. With additional risk areas fro the Gulf Coast north into Iowa.

STORMS RETURNS TO ALABAMA: Rain and storms will impact Alabama this weekend, but there remains quite a bit of model inconsistency, however, the SPC has introduced a risk of severe storms for most of the state on their “Day 3” outlook for Saturday and Saturday night.

As a line of storms moves into Alabama, there should be sufficient shear and instability for strong to severe storms. For now it looks like the primary threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds. But, a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out, and hail will be possible as well. Along with the potential severe weather threat, rain amounts could be around 1-2 inches, and some localized flooding issues are possible.

For now, we project the greatest threat of severe storms in Alabama to be from Noon Saturday through 4:00 a.m. Sunday. We need to get closer to the event before our confidence in the timing and overall system increase. The forecast is likely to change as we get closer to the weekend.

MUCH COOLER SUNDAY: Much cooler air will flow into the state following the passage of the storms and cold front. There is a good chance we won’t get out of the 50s Sunday with a brisk north wind and lingering clouds. There will likely be some light rain and drizzle making for a rather raw, winter-like day for the state.

COLD AIR RETURNS: Monday and Tuesday morning will be cold for mid-April with potential for lows in the 30s for parts of Alabama. Much of next week should be sunny and dry and after the cold start to the week, temperatures will begin moderating.

Have a great day!

Ryan