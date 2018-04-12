Family Sunshine Center Raises Support with Annual ‘Ranch Roundup’

by Ellis Eskew





The Family Sunshine Center has been serving victims and survivors of family violence for over 35 years.

Thursday evening they held the fifth annual Ranch Roundup at the Bartlett Ranch in Pike Road.

It was an evening of southern fun including a steak dinner and live music at the cantina.

There was also a $10,000 draw down.

Event organizers and supporters say it is something they look forward to each year.

“There is a lot of expense that goes into helping people find safety and educate them on how they can be free from the situations they have found themselves in. So tonight will go a long way in helping us help other people,” said Tisha Rhodes of the Family Sunshine Center.

“Domestic abuse is such a national and local issue. And I think we got great community support. We have been supportive of this organization for a number of years, got great leadership, and community participation and this event kind of galvanizes everybody to focus on what our mission is all about,” said Barrie Harmon attending the event.

The main sponsors were Serquest and the J.K. Lowder Family Foundation.

The Family Sunshine Center serves Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties.