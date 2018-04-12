Former Alabama LB Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff





Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence after being accused of attacking his girlfriend.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney says Foster was charged Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day in San Jose.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Foster attacked his girlfriend in February at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum.

The 28-year-old woman told responding officers that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times.

In January, Foster was arrested and charged with second-degree marijuana possession in Alabama. He also was put in the league’s substance-abuse program for a diluted urine sample at least year’s combine.

___

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)