GOP Gubernatorial Candidates to Debate without Kay Ivey

by Alabama News Network Staff





Republican gubernatorial challengers will face off in a televised debate without Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, state Sen. Bill Hightower and evangelist Scott Dawson will meet in the Thursday night debate hosted by WVTM-13 in Birmingham. Ivey, the state’s current GOP governor, was invited but declined to participate.

The station will air the debate that begins at 7 p.m. It will also be steamed at www.wvtm13.com .

Ivey’s opponents have criticized her for so far skipping debates as she seeks to win the governor’s office for the first time. Her campaign has said she is focusing on the duties of being governor.

