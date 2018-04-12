Nice Spring Weather Through Friday; Strong Weekend Storms Possible

by Ben Lang

Another nice spring day is underway in central and south Alabama. Expect a clear blue sky through this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s north to low 80s south. Tonight will be milder with lows in the low to mid 50s and a clear sky. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s, and we’ll see plenty of sun through the day. Storms will fire well to our west Friday afternoon and begin an eastward trek into the evening. Storms remain well to our west Friday night, but we’ll have to keep an eye on Saturday morning.

Right now, the storm prediction center places most of central and south Alabama under an enhanced risk, or level 3 out of 5, for severe storms for Saturday. Timing is still a big question with this system, with different models showing different outcomes. If storms arrive early in the day, they will have less instability to work with. That would mean a lower threat of severe weather. If they arrive in the afternoon, we could have a much higher risk for severe weather. The SPC outlook will certainly be adjusted between now and Saturday as details become clearer. Right now, all modes of severe weather appear possible. We could also receive heavy rainfall, with some locations picking up several inches.

If you don’t already have it, download our free weather app, “ANN Weather” on the google play/iTunes App store. It will send you push notifications for any watches and warnings for your locations. It also has interactive radar and an hourly forecast.

Storms clear central and south Alabama sometime on Sunday. Cooler air filters into the state as a cold front pushes through. Highs on Sunday and Monday will only reach the 60s. Sunday night and Monday night lows drop into the 40s. The cool air will be short-lived though, with highs in the 70s Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday. Looks like we’ll see plenty of sun for the first half of next week too.