People in Selma Remember the Rev. Dr. F. D. Reese

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma remember the life and legacy of voting rights leader, minister and educator, Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglas Reese.

Reese died a week ago in Atlanta.

A public viewing of his body was held Thursday afternoon at the Selma Convention Center.

Reese was one of the local leaders of the Selma Voting Rights Movement back in 1965.

He invited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Selma to help with the fight for voting rights.

He was also one of the marchers who was beaten by state troopers on Bloody Sunday.

“He wasn’t one who would stand back and let others take the blunt of anything that’s happening. He was on the front line right there with Dr. King,” said Bill Minor.

“You see his hat when they kneel to pray. He was fearless.”

Reese was the pastor at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Selma for 50 years.

Dr. F. D. Reese Street in Selma is named in his honor.