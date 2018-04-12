Search For State Education Superintendent Nearing Final Decission

by Jalea Brooks

The search for a new state superintendent is almost complete, and state board members say their expectations are high.

“Moving forward we really need someone who can just set a vision as well as manage” said board member Mary Scott Hunter.

Board members are seeking a replacement for former superintendent Michael Sentance, who resigned last September. Many Montgomery School Board members felt he wasn’t being open enough with his plans for moving the district forward, while state board members also complained about his lack of communication.

A search firm, hired on an the beginning at the year, has narrowed more than 40 candidates down to 7 semi-finalists. The board will now select finalists to interview next week, followed by a vote for the next superintendent.

“We will more than likely have three candidates who will probably be asked about Montgomery, not only Montgomery but other systems where we will need to intervene” said board vice chair, Stephanie Bell.

Interim superintendent Ed Richardson, shared what he believes are some of the biggest challenges the next superintendent will face with the intervention in Montgomery Public Schools.

“Unfortunately I’m not able to move it along and resolve some of the issues” said Richardson, “we’ll have the budget completed by May, so in terms of the accreditation report they’ll probably come when I’m gone and that will be a heavy report and so that will be the primary thing the superintendent will be faced with”.

Richardson will step down as the interim superintendent shortly after the position is filled, but has agreed to stick around in some capacity to help the new superintendent transition into the position.

The names of the finalists will be made public Friday, April 13th. The new education superintendent will be selected April 20th.