Weekend Storm Threat !

by Shane Butler

High pressure is now centered east of us putting the region into a southerly wind flow. This will warm us up and transport moisture our way. Temps won’t be as chilly overnight and Friday looks warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front heads toward the deep south over the weekend. This boundary will ignite a line of showers and t-storms both days. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the greatest threat Saturday evening and overnight. The tornado threat is low but not zero. This system will also be a rain maker with some flash flooding potential. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Some training storms could produce even more in spots. Everyone will need to stay weather alert especially Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. The rain shifts east late Sunday morning and we start drying out. Much cooler northerly winds will usher in dry but colder air across the state. Monday and Tuesday morning will both start out chilly with temps in the lower 40s. Another warming trend kicks in Wednesday and temps respond with highs approaching 80 degrees once again.