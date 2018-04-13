Alabama State Board of Education Names Four Finalists for State Superintendent Position

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Craig Pouncey

2/4 Kathy Murphy

3/4 Robert Scott

4/4 Eric Mackey







The Alabama school board has named four finalists for state superintendent of education.

Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey, Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy, Superintendent Association of Alabama Executive Director Eric Mackey and former Texas Education Commissioner Robert Scott are the four finalists announced Friday.

The finalists were selected after board members scored and ranked seven semifinalists.

Board members will interview finalists on April 19 and are scheduled to select a new superintendent on April 20.

Board members are seeking a replacement for former Superintendent Michael Sentance who resigned in September. Sentance stepped down before a school board meeting where some members were expected to push to fire him.

