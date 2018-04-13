Fantastic Friday, Wet/Stormy Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett





FINE-LOOKING FRIDAY: Another absolutely gorgeous day is ahead today as we are going to see afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be mainly sunny to start the day, but clouds will be on the increase as brisk south wind develops ahead of our next storm system taking shape to the west. Severe storms are expected west of Alabama this afternoon and tonight from East Oklahoma and East Texas through much of Arkansas and Louisiana.

WET/STORMY ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain and storms are on the way for Alabama for Saturday and Saturday night. Forecast confidence is high on seeing rain and strong storms, but the timing and placement remains quite uncertain. Our friends at the SPC have defined an “enhanced risk” of severe storms roughly from the Birmingham metro south to the Gulf Coast; the standard “slight risk” extends northward into Tennessee and the “marginal risk” north into the Ohio Valley.

Once again, there remains a lot of uncertainty with how everything pans out for Saturday. On Saturday morning, a weakening band of rain and storms will move into Northwest Alabama. Rain will be possible during the morning hours mainly for areas north and west of Interstate 20, but as the air becomes more unstable Saturday afternoon and with increasing dynamic support, storms could begin to intensify during the afternoon hours and last into Saturday night.

At this time, the main threat window for will come from roughly 4:00PM Saturday afternoon through 6:00AM Sunday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, but the main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds. Also, a few storms could also produce hail, and a tornado or two is certainly possible based on the projected upper air wind profiles. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected, and flooding could become an issue as rain amounts of 2-4 inches are expected over the weekend with these thunderstorms.

Just a reminder, we are in the heart of our spring severe weather season so events like this are common and pretty much with any storm system moving through during mid-April in Alabama.

COOL, RAW SUNDAY: The rain and storms will come to an end early on Sunday, and much cooler air will flow into the state following the passage of the cold front. Sunday looks to be mainly cloud with blustery north winds, and temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s. There will likely be some light rain and drizzle in spots as well.

COLD START TO WEEK: Monday and Tuesday mornings will be cold for mid-April with potential for lows in the upper 30s over parts of Central Alabama. Much of next week should be sunny and dry and after the chilly start to the week, temperatures will begin moderating. Unfortunately, our next round of storms is due in here the following weekend, yes I said it, yet another wet and stormy weekend expected.

Have a great day!

Ryan