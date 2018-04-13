Montgomery High School Students Learn the History Inside the Kress Building

by Danielle Wallace

The reopening of the historic Kress on Dexter Avenue in Montgomery is attracting many visitors including high school students.

From storytelling about key civil rights figures and entrepreneurs of Montgomery’s past to getting involved with art in the Kress building high school students from across Montgomery are learning all about how the Kress on Dexter has a big meaning.

“Downtown Montgomery is a hub in the city and they may not understand the history of the areas that they’re visiting,” says Ashley Edwards, Co-founder of Foreword South.

The tour is a way that gives students a greater knowledge of the places that they are traveling through each day.

“You shouldn’t forget your history because if it wasn’t for them-the world wouldn’t be as it is today,” says Taniya Jones, student at Carver High School.

“Being in Montgomery is such a special thing being from here is such a special thing because of the history that’s here and I think our young people need to know about everything that has happened in this city and how far we’ve come and how far yet we have to go,” says Megan Skipper, Co-founder of Foreword South.

The historical artifacts inside the Kress on Dexter is something that these students say they won’t forget.

“The advantages that I have now, they didn’t have that so I should be like more appreciative for the things that I’m able to do,” says Teri Singleton, student at Carver High School.

“This building from the Dexter entrance that used to be whites only to the Monroe entrance that was for people of color. They may not have had that knowledge before coming here today and when they leave, they’ll have a greater sense of what it all means,” says Edwards.

The idea is to let students know the importance of the history, that lives right in their backyards.

“I think the more we tell the stories of regular people just like them who made history they can see themselves in history and make it themselves,” says Skipper.

In order for these students to not forget, the history inside the Kress building, people leading Friday tour say there are plans for more interactive events.