A Nice Friday Afternoon; Severe Storms Possible Saturday

by Ben Lang

Hope you’re a fan of warmth and sunshine, because plenty of that is in store for the rest of Friday. Highs today make it all the way to the mid 80s for some. It will be very mild tonight thanks to increasing clouds ahead of this weekend’s storm system. Lows tonight generally fall to the low/mid 60s. Now, onto the threat for storms Saturday:

Timing:

Timing remains the main uncertainty with Saturday’s storms. Many models favor a line of potentially strong storms entering west Alabama around mid afternoon. These storms could be very slow moving and take quite a while to enter the eastern half of the state. A severe weather threat could also persist into Sunday morning for the eastern half of central and south Alabama.

Threats:

Damaging straight line winds and a few tornadoes will be the main threat. If the storms slow down enough, flash flooding could also be an issue in some areas. Rain totals of 1-3″ with isolated higher amounts appear likely across our area.

Any remaining strong storms Sunday morning should clear east Alabama by 9AM. Sunday will be a much cooler day with highs only in the 60s. Sunday night will be cool with lows in the low 40s. Much of next week looks sunny and dry. We’ll get a little clipper cold front Wednesday/Thursday to drop temps slightly, but it doesn’t look like much moisture will be available for rain or storms. Highs on Monday only reach the upper 60s, but we could be back in the mid 70s Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday. Highs next Thursday/Friday should top out in the mid 70s.