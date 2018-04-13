School Board Selects Final 4 State Superintendent Candidates

by Jalea Brooks

The search for the new state superintendent is now down to a handful of finalists. A search firm conducted a national search with 41 applicants that was narrowed down to 7 semi finalists. State school board members then voted on the final 4 top; most of them from Alabama:

Kathy Murphy – Superintendent, Hoover City Schools

Eric Mackey – Executive Director, School Superintendents Of Alabama

Warren “Craig” Pouncey – Superintendent, Jefferson County Schools

Robert Scott – Former Education Commissioner of Texas

The board also opted to select an alternate candidate, but will keep that name private unless one of the candidates chooses to withdraw ahead of a final decision, State school board members will interview the finalists next Friday, April 20th, followed by a final vote. The board is seeking replacement for former superintendent Michael Sentance, who resigned last September. Ed Richardson has been serving as interim superintendent since then.