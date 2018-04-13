Voting Rights Leader Laid to Rest in Selma

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A home-going “Celebration of Life” for the Rev. Dr. F. D. Reese was held Friday at the church where he was the pastor for 50 years.

Hundreds of people packed Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Selma for the funeral of the Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglas Reese.

Reese was one of the local leaders of the Selma Voting Rights Movement.

He was also an educator and a minister.

“Well today is a very special day the home going of a real American hero, a beloved Selma native son, as well as, really a national treasure,” U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

Sewell read a letter from former President Barack Obama at the funeral.

Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman said he was honored to know Reese.

“And more than knowing him, knowing about him and knowing his legacy and knowing what he did for this country,” sais Siegelman.

Reese was laid to rest at Fairlawn Memorial Gardens in Selma.