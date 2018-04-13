Weekend Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

A cold front will be advancing eastward into the state this weekend. Showers and t-storms move ahead and along the boundary. Storms will enter west Alabama around 3pm and work around central sections during the evening hours and eventually exiting into Georgia early Sunday morning. Storms will be capable of damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes. Another threat will be the potential for heavy rainfall. We could see rainfall amounts between 1 to 2 inches with heavier amounts closer to 3 inches in our western counties. The cold front will makes its passage and sweep the precipitation out of here Sunday afternoon. A much cooler and dry air mass will spill in behind the front. This will set the stage for a clear and chilly overnight. Monday and Tuesday morning will start out in the lower 40s. The rest of the upcoming work week looks rather mild with temps back in the lower 80s late week.