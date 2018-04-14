Severe Weather Threat Continues This Evening

by Ben Lang

Saturday 6:30PM:

The strongest thunderstorms are slowly tracking east this evening. “Training” rainfall is leading to flash flooding in Dallas, Marengo, and Perry county. A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:30PM tonight for that area, with more heavy rain likely for the next several hours. The line has shown some areas of rotation at times, and we’ll have to monitor this line for possible tornadoes this evening as it tracks east through central and south Alabama. Strong straight line winds will also be a possibility as the line tracks through your location. The strongest storms finally exit our eastern counties during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Some lingering showers are still possible Sunday morning, but the severe weather threat will be over. Overnight lows drop into the 50s tonight as the cold front clears the area. Sunday will be breezy with a gradually clearing sky. Highs temperatures only recover into the mid 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the lower 40s and possibly some upper 30s.

Monday looks like a cool and sunny April day. After a chilly start to the morning, afternoon highs should rebound to the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday look much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° and a mostly sunny sky each day. A cold front could produce a few showers and more clouds Thursday, but moisture return ahead of this system looks questionable. Friday looks nice with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s. Another storm system may impact us next weekend from late Saturday through Sunday.