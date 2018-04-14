Tornado Watch Until 7PM CDT for Counties in Our Area

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for counties in our area until 7PM CDT.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible.

The counties in our area that are under the Tornado Watch are: Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Conecuh, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry and Wilcox. This includes the cities of Prattville, Greenville, Clanton, Selma, Demopolis and Camden.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

The Weather Authority team of meteorologists is monitoring conditions around the clock. We will have weather bulletins as needed on-air, online and on our apps.