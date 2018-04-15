Cold Monday Morning Ahead

by Ben Lang

The rain is long gone, but clouds wrapping around last night’s exiting storm system filled the sky this afternoon. Those gradually clear this evening, and that sets up the stage for a very chilly night. Winds were breezy this afternoon, and a wind advisory continues for many of our counties until 10PM. Wind gusts near 30 mph are possible this evening. Winds remain breezy overnight, and with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday morning, wind chills could be near freezing.

Monday will be a cool, breezy, and sunny day. Expect highs in the lower to mid 60s, with a west wind of 10-20 mph. Monday night will also be quite cool, with lows in the lower 40s. Temperatures quickly warm back up Tuesday, with highs back in the 70s and sunshine throughout the day. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A cold front pushes through Wednesday night/Thursday, providing a chance for an increase in clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers. We’re dry and sunny Friday, with highs in the 70s. Our next major storm system heads our way next weekend, though Saturday looks dry. Rain and storms are likely Sunday, possibly lingering into next Monday.