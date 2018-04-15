Hundreds Attend Food Truck Takeover in Montgomery

by George McDonald





Lots of folks were out this afternoon enjoying another food truck takeover at Hampstead Town Center.

There was a lot of good food on the menu at the Food Truck Takeover at Hampstead.

Eight food trucks participated in the event.

Organizers say food trucks are growing in popularity in cities all over the country.

“We started a series of food truck takeovers to give exposure to all the awesome food truck owners and just to get some exposure for them. We love what they’re offering to Montgomery,” said Kim Traff with RSVP Montgomery.

Devin Grayson attended the event and says she really enjoyed the food.

“Yeah, its not just something off of someone’s backyard grill anymore,” she said.

“Its like excellent food. Definitely, the quality is, is incredible.”

Event organizers say they’re planning to tryout a couple of other locations for the event this summer.