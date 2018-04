1 Killed in Montgomery House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery house fire claimed a man’s life..

The fire broke out just after 6:00 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of N. California St.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the attic of the home when crews arrived.

Fire officials say the victim, who is around 60-years-old, was found in a bedroom, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A small dog was able to be rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.