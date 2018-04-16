ALEA Investigates Two South Alabama Fatal Crashes Minutes Apart

by Alabama News Network Staff





On Sunday, April 15, at 5:50 AM, a single-vehicle claimed the life of a Selma man.

Reginald Bernard Howard, 52, was killed when the 1987 Chevrolet truck he was driving struck a tree in the roadway. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene by Crenshaw County Coroner, Ronnie Turner.

A passenger, Tyrome Butler, 46, also of Selma was transported to Baptist South in Montgomery due to injuries sustained in the crash. The crash occurred on AL 97 at the 7 mile marker, 7 miles south of Highland Home.

A few minutes after, there was another accident that claimed the life of an Elba man.

Dillion Alexander Roberts, 26, was killed when the 2000 Ford Expedition he was driving struck the same tree Howard struck. Roberts was also pronounced dead at the scene by Crenshaw County Coroner, Ronnie Turner.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crashes are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates bad weather was a factor.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.