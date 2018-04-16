Biscuits Split Doubleheader with Barons, Return Home for 5-Game Series Against the Smokies

by Alabama News Network Staff





on Saturday night, the Biscuits (3-7) split a doubleheader in their final two games of a five-game set with the Birmingham Barons (6-4) on Sunday, dropping the first game, 2-1, but winning the second game, 9-2, at Regions Field. After being rained outnight, the Biscuits (3-7) split a doubleheader in their final two games of a five-game set with the Birmingham Barons (6-4) on Sunday, dropping the first game, 2-1, but winning the second game, 9-2, at Regions Field.

The Biscuits got a superb start in game one from Benton Moss who went six strong innings in a no decision, the right-hander’s lone blemish allowing a solo home run to Zack Collins in the second inning after Montgomery took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to a Jake Cronenworth sac fly.

But Courtney Hawkins would hit a sac fly of his own in the bottom of the seventh off Kyle Bird (0-1) to walk-off game one of the twin-bill and the series for the Barons.

In game two, Brandon Lowe would launch his first home run of the season-the first Biscuit home run in 291 at-bats-to put the Butter and Blue up 1-0 again in the first inning. A Trey Michaelczewski RBI-single would tie the game at one in the second, before a Mike Brosseau sac fly put the Biscuits up for good in the third.

Jermaine Palacios would club his first Double-A home run an inning later, and in the sixth, Andrew Velazquez would hit his second of the season. Another RBI from Palacios, who finished with three, and Ryan Boldt, gave the Biscuits their highest run (9) and hit total (14) of the year so far in Eduar Lopez’s (1-1) first Double-A victory.