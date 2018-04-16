Calm Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

COOL START TO WEEK: A very nice, spring week of weather for Alabama is ahead. Most of the week looks dry; today will be sunny and cool with highs close to 65°, mornings will be chilly. Tuesday will be sunny and much warmer as temperatures return to the mid 70s.

REST OF WEEK: Another cold front should pass through Wednesday and we cannot completely rule out a stray shower with it, but it really looks to come through in a mainly dry fashion with just a few more clouds for midweek. This front will be pulling down another surge of drier air for the second half of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s, while lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overall a very nice and calm week of weather for Alabama.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Unfortunately, our next round of rain and storms is due in here next weekend, mainly on Sunday, as a low pressure moves out of the southern Plains and across the Southeast. I will mention the track of this low would be very favorable for the potential of severe weather for Alabama. As we head through the week, we are certainly going to have to watch how everything comes together. For now, we will mention the threat for rain and some strong storms, but once again, too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Temperatures will close to 80° and a very moisture-rich air mass looks to be in place so there should be fuel for any convective weather.

Have a great day!

Ryan