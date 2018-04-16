Crimestoppers Offers $1,000 Reward for Arrest of Suspect on Central Alabama Robbery Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Robbery Suspect

2/3 Robbery Suspect

3/3 robbery suspect





An Elmore County convenience store has been added to a growing list of businesses falling victim to an unknown bandit. The suspect possibly robbed another convenience store in Opelika on April 13, and a convenience store in Titus in Elmore County on April 15.

Police agencies from Auburn, Brundidge, Lanett, and Roanoke have notified CrimeStoppers that this same suspect may be wanted for armed robberies in their jurisdictions. CrimeStoppers is working to get additional photos and video released to the

public from each robbery. The suspect appears to have started his robbery spree in late March in Brundidge.

He is described as a male with a medium build, 18-30 years old, and estimated to be between 5’8 and 6’1 in height. The suspect is seen dressed in black clothing and covering his face with a handkerchief in all of the robberies.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.

CrimeStoppers is offering an $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.