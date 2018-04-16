Dry Week Ahead

by Shane Butler

A very quiet weather pattern has returned to the state this week. High pressure will keep skies mainly clear and dry. Mornings start out a bit chilly the next few days but a nice warming trend kicks in as the week progresses. Daytime highs will be climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Just in time for the weekend, we’re looking at another rain maker moving into the area. Looks like Saturday will be dry but this next system is favoring Sunday and Monday for rain activity. Confidence is low on any kind of severe storm threat but we will be monitoring on future computer forecast model runs.