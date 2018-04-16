LEAD Academy Meets with Prospective Parents

by Ellis Eskew





They have the property.

And a plan in place.

“The beginning of something I think will change education in Montgomery,” said LEAD Academy Board Chair Charlotte Meadows.

Parents tell us they like what they heard Monday evening about LEAD Academy, especially when it comes to the classroom size of only 24 students.

“I feel very enthusiastic about it. I like the fact they have 24, a cap of 24 kids. That is my concern with the public school. I also subbed in the public school system before I am home schooling and that was something I found very problematic,” said parent Laura Tanveer.

Keonia Rogers agrees.

“Just what they want to do academically for our children. The student to teacher ratio. And including school sports,” said Rogers.

LEAD Academy would start out K-5th grade and add on each year.

It’s still a public school.

But the curriculum will be a little different from other schools.

“Most schools have science, math, English, arts, reading. But probably the biggest difference is the social emotional learning part. That really starts with our teachers starting out with home visits over the summertime,” said Meadows.

One of the main obstacles keeping the school from progressing is a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association.

A judge has continued the case until the end of the month.

“We would love for people to sign the petition online, but also just pray for us because we believe what we are doing is in the best interest of children in Montgomery and the AEA is not looking at the best interest of our children. So it’s a battle we really need to win,” said Meadows.

