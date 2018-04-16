Prattville Post Office Opens After Early-Morning Fire Damages Building

by Alabama News Network Staff





A post office in Prattville has reopened after a fire that damaged part of the building.

The fire was reported early Monday morning.

U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly says that it started in the lobby mail drop chute. She says no employees were in the building at the time.

She says 24 post office boxes were damaged, and there was soot and smoke damage in the back of the building.

Employees were sorting packages, and mail was being delivered Monday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)